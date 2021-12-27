David Richard Neil went home to be with Jesus on December 25, 2021 at 74 years of age. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of Harold and Madelaine Neil. He was preceded in death by both his parents and grandparents, Alfred and Lydia Gebauer and Wes and Louise Neil.
A graduate of Western Michigan University, for most of his adult life he was a window and door salesman.
He was married to Teri Stout Neil, and they made their home in Johnson City. They attended Grace Fellowship Church. In 2020, they were able to take an unforgettable trip to Israel. Dave was very bold in his faith and his two favorite scripture verses were John 3:16, “For God so Loved the World that he gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him, should not perish but have Everlasting Life.” And Ephesians 2:8,9 “For it is by Grace you have been saved, through Faith and not of ourselves. It is a Gift of God, not by works lest any man should boast.”
Survivors include his wife, Teri; two daughters, Jessica and Laura and husband Tim; four grandchildren, Eden, Kiefer, Brighton and Caylee, all of Sanger, Texas; one brother, Randy Neil; two sisters, Lori Walker and husband Mike and Debbie Smith, all of Michigan. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service to honor the life of David Richard Neil will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Friday, December 31, 2021 in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Titus O’Bryant officiating. Music will be provided by Emilee Whitehead, soloist. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home at 11:15 AM on Friday to go in procession.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com