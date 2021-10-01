ERWIN - David Pierson Foster, Jr., age 52, Erwin lost his battle with Covid on September 28, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Erwin and a son of David Pierson Foster, Sr. and the late Madalyn Adkins Foster.
David was of the Baptist Faith. He was employed by the Unicoi County School System and the Dollar General. David was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan as well as a fan of Nascar.
In addition to his mother, Madalyn Adkins Foster, David was preceded in death by one brother, Gerald Foster on November 8, 2019, maternal grandparents: Gerald and Hazel Adkins; paternal grandfather, Reverend Vanas Foster; three uncles: Jack Willis, Dean Foster, and Terry Hensley; two aunts: Verna Foster and Kathy Foster.
David leaves behind to cherish his memories, his father, David Pierson Foster, Sr.; two sisters: Tracy Foster, Robin Bowman and her husband Tom, all of Erwin; two sons: Braden and Brenden Hyder and their mother Linda Hyder; paternal grandmother, Nan Foster; one uncle, Dale Foster; two aunts: Donna Willis and Geraldine Hensley; two nieces: Hannah and Kayla Bowman; special cousins include: Jaclyn Edwards and husband Jason, Alivia Edwards, Presley Edwards, Taylor Hensley and husband Ethan, Chris Willis and wife Jennifer, Kaitlyn Higgins, James Foster, Joe Foster, John Foster, Kendell Foster, Diana Willis and husband Steve, Madison Willis. Several other family, friends, and co-workers also survive.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM Monday, October 4, 2021 in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM. Pastor Steve Rice will officiate. Pallbearers will be Wayne Presnell, James Tilson, Greg Low, Ethan Hensley, Chris Willis, and Jason Edwards. Committal service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
