JONESBOROUGH - David Michael Saults, 47, Jonesborough passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born in San Diego, CA and had lived in Washington County most of his life. David was a son of Terry Lee Saults of Jonesborough and the late Ronda Carathers Saults. He was a veteran having served his country in the United States Air Force as an Officer of Special Investigations.
Survivors in addition to his father include his sister, Misty Leonard and husband, Greg of Jonesborough; a nephew, Ethan Leonard; also several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in David’s name to the Washington County Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com.