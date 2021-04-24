JOHNSON CITY - David Michael Bracken, 71, of Johnson City, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the James H. Quillen Veterans Administration Medical Center. He was a native of Johnson City, son of the late, William Ralph Bracken, Sr. and Irma Clark Bracken.
David was a retired mortgage broker in the housing industry.
He was a Vietnam veteran having served in the U. S. Army and was awarded three bronze stars.
In addition to his father, two brothers, William Bracken, Jr. and Stephen Bracken also preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory,his mother, Irma Clark Bracken; his daughter and son-in-law, Amanda Hope and Matthew Eachus; a sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Bruce Queen; four grandchildren, Avery, Andrew, Noah and Evie; nieces and great nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 1:00 pm in the Annex section of the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Boone Dam VFW and TN National Guard. A committal service will be directed by his son-in-law, Rev. Matthew Eachus.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 12:50pm at the Annex section.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Bracken family. (423)282-1521