PORTLAND, ME – David Lynn Gilley, 71, of Portland, ME formerly of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Barron Center in Portland.
He was born in Johnson City, TN on January 14, 1950 a son of the late Luther Gilley and Minnie G. (Grindstaff) Whitson. He was a US Army Vietnam Veteran, serving his country from Oct 1969 – Sept 1971.
He is survived by two brothers Gary W. Gilley and his wife Pat of Johnson City, TN and Kevelyn D. Gilley and his partner Richard W. Lukens of Portland, ME. He was also a brother of the late Larry Gilley and Linda Rice.
Services will be private.
“When you think of chocolate, think of David.”