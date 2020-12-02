JONESBOROUGH - David Leon May, age 80, Jonesborough, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
A native of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, he moved with his family to the Jonesborough area with his dads logging business in the mid 1950’s. Dave is the son of the late Sam May Jr. and Atlas (Gaylor) May. He was a member of Seviers Unite Methodist Church. He was employed at Stowers Machinery from 1969-1984 and from 1987-2020 when he retired. He enjoyed his retirement with regular fishing trips, daily honey-do lists and family time.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents. Dave leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife of 57 years, Wilma “Sally” Decker May, son, David Wayne (Angie) of Jonesborough, daughter, Angela Michelle May-Bennett (Mark) of Jonesborough, grandson, David Jacob May (Jenna) of Franklin, granddaughter, Haley Michelle May (Fiancé Wesley Wunderlin) of Jonesborough, two brother, Allan May of Erwin and Larry May (Alisa) of Supply, North Carolina, sister, Leesa May Tibbs (Jim), Jonesborough, and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be David Wayne May, David Jacob May, Mark Bennett, Larry May, Allan May, Jim Tibbs, Michael Byrd, Sam May, and Tom Parham. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Decker, Brian Woodfin, members of Seviers United Methodist, friends and extended family.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Seviers Cemetery, Highway 107, Jonesborough. Rev. Rich Mullan will be officiating.
For those wishing to go in procession to the cemetery, please meet at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home by 1:15 PM.
The family requests that everyone wear a mask and abide by social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seviers Cemetery Fund in care of Angela Bennett, 953 Highway 107, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the May family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821