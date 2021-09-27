On Thursday, September 23, 2021, our beloved David Lee (Fulltime) Fuller took his last breath on this earth. David was the most kindhearted, loving, caring, giving person. He would always try to make a person smile and he always tried to show that he cared.
David was born on May 11, 1970, to the late David and Barbara (Fender) Fuller.
David was of the Baptist faith.
He was employed by Borden Milk.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by: a special brother, Ricky; a sister, Penny; and a grandson, Memphis.
Those who are left on this earth to grieve the loss of this precious soul are his very best friend and sister, Terrie (Fuller) Scalf and brother-in-law, Jeff; his very special partner in life, Anisha Bowling, whom he loved with all his heart; two special children, Manuel Cummings, who made him a father, and Kennedy “KJ” Fuller, who was a Daddy’s Girl for sure; two granddaughters, Alexis and Draya; and several nieces and nephews. “Fulltime” Fuller was loved by many and had several “special” friends, including, Jerome Gardner.
The family of David Fuller will receive friends from 6 PM until 7 PM Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7 PM. Friends are also welcome to visit with family any time at the home of David Fuller, 1401 Meadowbrook Drive, Johnson City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org/involved/donate or to any COVID-19 research.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Fuller family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521
