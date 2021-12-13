UNICOI - David Lee Doan, age 68, Unicoi, his work on earth is done, David went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and a son of the late Jay D. Doan and Ruby Fanning Doan.
David retired from CSX Transportation after twenty-four years of service. He was a member of Unicoi Church of God where he served as a Trustee and a Sunday School Teacher of the Senior Men’s Class. David was very active serving in the Food Pantry. He was a 32nd Degree Mason.
David had a love for animals, especially dogs, having owned many different breeds throughout his life. He enjoyed tinkering with watches and clocks. David liked to watch Westerns on TV.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Angel Metcalf and his mother-in-law, Willa Davis Chambers.
David leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of forty-eight years, Debra Davis Doan; three children: Charles Doan (Crystal), Jeffery Doan and Stephanie Metcalf (P.J.), all of Unicoi; two granddaughters: Jocelyn and Sierra Metcalf; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the Swingle Cemetery. Reverend Eddie Blazer will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:20 P.M. on Thursday.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the caring medical personnel at Sycamore Shoals ICU.
In lieu of flowers, David’s wish was for others to give someone a rose while living and donate some time to your favorite charity.
