A faithful servant of the Lord Jesus has gone to his heavenly home.
David Larry Kelsey, 77, a lifelong resident of Washington County, entered into rest on January 14, 2021.
He was a devoted husband, who met his wife of 53 years, Vada, at the church he will be remembered at. He was a caring father, grandfather, and great grandfather who lived his life by example of his True Christian Faith.
He may be gone from earth, but thanks be to God he has overcome; “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” (Psalm 116:15).
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Stanford H. and Ida Lee Walker Kelsey; sisters, Donna Dugger and Sue Kelsey; and brother, Stanford E. Kelsey.
In addition to his wife, Vada Goodman Kelsey, he is survived by his daughters, Beth Dugger and husband Van, Rachel Kimbrough and husband Gary; grandsons, Jon Dugger and wife Merry, Daniel Dugger and wife Racheal, Jacob Kimbrough and wife Sierra; granddaughters, Sarah, Hannah, and Lydia Kimbrough; great grandsons, Jonathan Dugger, Zeke, Harlan, and Franklin Kimbrough; great granddaughter, Aly Dugger; brother, James Kelsey; sisters, Rosie Lightfoot and husband Tom, Connie Kelsey, and Henry Greene; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family of Larry Kelsey will receive friends on Monday, January 18, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at McKinley Bible Church (100 McKinley Church Road, Pastor Lenny Smith Jr. Afterward a committal service will be conducted at Monte Vista Memorial Park at 2:00 PM. Friends and family are asked to gather at the graveside by 1:50 PM.
Pallbearers will be: Van Dugger, Gary Kimbrough, Jon Dugger, Daniel Dugger, Jacob Kimbrough, and Jonathan Dugger.
Memorials and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Kelsey Family. (423) 282-1521