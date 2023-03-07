PINEY FLATS - David L. Nelson, 62, Piney Flats, passed away on March 3, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center after suffering from a stroke.
David will be remembered for his kind demeanor, calm presence, and fun-loving attitude. He liked to joke and have a good time and adored his daughters. He spent most of his career in construction. He started with Coolidge Johnson General Contractors early on, spent many years at Bell Helicopter and most recently worked for Burleson Construction as a Superintendent. He enjoyed playing and coaching softball, bowling, and spending time on Boone Lake. He was an avid Harley-Davidson rider and Chevy owner. He enjoyed going on motorcycle rides and rallies with his buddies.
David was preceded in death by his father, Bob Nelson.
Survivors include: his two daughters, Cortney and Kelli Nelson; his first granddaughter, due in May, Charlotte Nelson; two sisters, Nancy Nelson Wood and Sandra Bowman; one brother, Tim Nelson and his wife Jackie; mother, Selma Stephens and her husband Ron; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Wendy Rosenbaum.
The family of David Nelson will receive friends from 2 PM until 3 PM on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Southwestern Baptist Church, 1112 Cherokee Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604. The memorial service will follow at 3 PM. Those attending are asked to wear your favorite Harley-Davidson shirt or attire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to David’s funeral at www.morrisbaker.com.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Nelson family. (423) 282-1521