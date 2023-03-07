PINEY FLATS - David L. Nelson, 62, Piney Flats, passed away on March 3, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center after suffering from a stroke.

David will be remembered for his kind demeanor, calm presence, and fun-loving attitude. He liked to joke and have a good time and adored his daughters. He spent most of his career in construction. He started with Coolidge Johnson General Contractors early on, spent many years at Bell Helicopter and most recently worked for Burleson Construction as a Superintendent. He enjoyed playing and coaching softball, bowling, and spending time on Boone Lake. He was an avid Harley-Davidson rider and Chevy owner. He enjoyed going on motorcycle rides and rallies with his buddies.

