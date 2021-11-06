ELIZABETHTON - David Kenneth Estep, 57, Elizabethton, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born December 11, 1963 in Elizabethton to the late George H. Estep, Jr., & Betty Jo Bishop Estep. David was a graduate of Unaka High School, he attended Carson Newman College , ETSU and Milligan College majoring in music. He worked at American Water Heater for 28 years.
David was a very talented musician, composer, arranger and teacher. He composed and published works for the organ, piano and hand bells. He also taught piano & organ for several years. David served as organist at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church for 18 years, also Central Baptist Church, Johnson City and First Baptist Church of Elizabethton.
Survivors include his wife: Rebecca Hamrick Estep, one son: Christopher Benjamin Estep of the home: two Brothers: Mike (Karen) Estep and Jeff (Sharron) Estep.
A Service to Celebrate the life of David Estep will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021 in the Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church with Kerry Jenkins and John Bunn officiating. Music will be provided by a former organ student Jack Nelson. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of David to the National Parkinson Foundation Parkinson (www.parkinson.org) Condolences and memories may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, Elizabethton, is serving the Estep family