GRAY - David “JJ” Hamilton, 61, Gray, TN went to his eternal home Thursday, May 20, 2021. He passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness.
“JJ” was born in Johnson City, TN on April 21, 1960 to Sylvia Bowser and the late Jimmy Hamilton. He was a deacon at Bringin’ in the Strays Cowboy Church, where he loved serving the Lord.
He is also preceded in death by Lafon Bowser and special uncle, R.C. Hamilton.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Daphne “Punch” Hamilton; children, Wade, Aaron, Emily; daughter-in-law, Amanda; mother, Sylvia Bowser; siblings, Nancy and husband, Kenny Cole, Tammy and husband, Butch Robinson, Richard Hamilton, Christine Short; grandchildren, Lexie, Erin and Markita; special nieces and nephews, Fred, Riley, D.J., Cheyenne, Paisley, Zion, and little Paislee; along with many other friends and family.
The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home, and other times at the residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Sparky Barnes, Rev. Bo Castle and Bro. D.J. Gore officiating. Gentry and Haiden Ferguson, For His Glory and Kyle Jackson will provide the music.
Graveside service will be conducted at 1:00p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Eastern Star FWB Church Richard Hamilton, Gregory Hamilton, Hal Ferguson, Gentry Ferguson, Sam Massengill, Mark Rice, Don Durrett, and Miles Cox will serve as pallbearers. Tom Phillips, Jerry Carr, Lynn Baskett, Jerry Poore, Kenny Cole, Butch Robinson, Sonny Johnson, and Eddie Holley will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021 for the graveside service.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of David “JJ” Hamilton.