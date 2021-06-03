JONESBOROUGH - David Jerome Shepard II, 50, of Jonesborough, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a native of Johnson City and a son of the late David Shepard and Linda Gnann Shepard.
David was a loving, devoted son, husband, and father. He was an avid guitar player and car enthusiast.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph Gnann and Bonnie Gnann.
He is survived by his wife, Tosha Shepard; son, David “Tyler” Shepard; as well as many family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held for David at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Friends and family are asked to gather at the graveside by 1:50 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David’s honor to the ALS Association online at als.org/donate or by check to the ALS Association Tennessee Chapter, P.O. Box 40244, Nashville, TN 37204.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521