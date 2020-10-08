David James Brotherton, 51 of Martins Creek passed away October 6, 2020 surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer. He was a native of Erwin and was a son of the late Motelle B. Brotherton and Niles Ingram of Dadeville, Alabama. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by infant son, James Brotherton and sister, Patsy B. Wilson.
Survivors include his father, Niles Ingram and Faye; his twin sister, Rosie Allen of Erwin; nieces, Samantha Allen of Erwin, Jessica Burleson and husband, Christopher of Erwin; several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
David was a fabricator for many years. He loved to fish and camp and spend time with friends. David loved his family very much, and he had special nicknames for all that was close to him.
The family would like to thank the Amedisys Hospice Team and the family and friends who visited and helped David nearing the end of his life. Special thanks are given to James Edwards and James Woody Lendhurst and Becky Bennett.
A memorial service for David will be conducted 7:00 PM Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Lily Dale Christian Church, 1151 Martins Creek Road, Erwin with Pastor Jeremy Green and Pastor Charles Byrd. The family will receive friends at the church from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Courtesy of Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245