David Harl Grazier, a loving father and friend, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Waters of Johnson City.
He was born in Fort Wayne Indiana on January 29, 1935 to adoptive parents, Cecil Dewey Grazier and Margaret Harl-Grazier. A member and faithful steward of Our Savior Lutheran Church for thirty-two years and retired Vice President of Corporate Systems Administration, INC, a corporate health insurance company, serving twenty years.
He is survived by three daughters, Julie Meihofer, Jennifer Grazier and Michelle Grazier. Two granddaughters, Amanda Meihofer and Natalie Jean Meihofer, a late wife Linda Grazier and a beloved sister Laura Jean Bowser.
Condolences may be sent to Pastor James W. Nipper at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604.
All our love to you, Daddy.