ELIZABETHTON - David H. Stines, 86, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his residence. He was born June 29, 1934 in Johnson City, Tn. to the late Charles H. & Alma Tester Stines. David served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was a self employed Toolmaker. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Elizabethton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Todd Stines and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife: Norma Jean Powell Stines. A Son & Daughter-In-Law: Robert & Crystal Stines. His Grandchildren: Brittany Stines Phillips & Husband Daniel and Axel Stines. A Great Grandson; Todd Phillips. A Brother & Sister-in-Law: Johnny & Novella Stines. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Nathan Jennings and Pastor Sam Ferguson officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the Mountain Hone National Cemetery (New Section, 215 Heroes Drive). Music will be provided by Alecia Holder. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the cemetery at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday will be: Benny Lyons, Wyatt Lyons, Morgan Lyons, Daniel Phillips, Charles Sellers and Ritchie Birchfield. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Lee Chase, Tyrone Powell, Harold Hollyfield and L.D. Simmons. Military Honors will be provided by VFW Post 2108. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Stines family