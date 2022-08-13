JOHNSON CITY - David Glenn Silver, 52, of Johnson City, walked into heaven August 8, 2022.
Joshua 24:15, “As for me and my house we shall serve the Lord.” Those are the words David Silver lived by. Born on October 26, 1969, he walked into heaven on August 8, 2022, rejoicing to finally meet his Jesus face to face. David attended Grace Fellowship Church in Johnson City and was an employee of Borla Performance in Johnson City. He is remembered as the most enthusiastic Florida Gator and Michael Jordan fan and the absolutely best husband, father, Poppy, brother and friend anyone could imagine. David was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Betty McKee Silver; in-laws, Hoover and Audrey Hensley Blake; and grandparents, Jane and Harley Silver and Blanche and Oscar McKee.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Rita Silver; children, Chelsea (Taylor) Pruett, Emily Silver, Cheyenne Blake, Dalton (Diane Keesee) Weems; adored grandchildren, Halle Banner and Marley Grace Trivette; sisters, Angela (Ed) Buskirk and Glenda (Mike) Peck; brothers and sisters in law, Shannon (Kaye Shipley) Blake, Sharron Blake, Shawn (Tina) Blake, Shane Blake, Rhonda Jennings and Glennon (Wanda) Jennings; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that are too numerous to mention that he loved and cared about deeply including special friends, Marcus and Audria Shelton.
David wanted to be known as someone whose life reflected his Christian walk. He wanted that to touch those around him and pass it onto the generations to come, particularly his children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local children’s ministry any way you can with time or money. Attend church in his honor and invite a friend to go with you to introduce them to David’s best friend.
A visitation for David is to take place at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 5-7 pm, a celebration of David’s life is to follow at 7 pm. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Silver Family.