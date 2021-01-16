JOHNSON CITY - David F. Williams, 81, Johnson City, died Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
David was born in Monticello, GA to the late John Thomas Williams and Evelyn Skinner Williams.
David was a graduate of University High School and attended ETSU. He worked for the Army Map Service in Washington, D.C. David later worked as the East TN Sales Representative for Proctor and Gamble. He finished his career serving Washington County as a Deputy Sheriff and Juvenile Officer.
Those left to cherish his memory are a son, David Williams and wife Karen; a daughter, Laura Hicks and husband Steve; four grandchildren, Veronica Williams, Alexandra Williams, Katherine Hicks, and William Hicks.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the family will not conduct an open funeral service. David will be inurned at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
In-lieu-of flowers the family ask to make donations to The Humane Society of Washington County, 2101 W. Walnut St. Johnson City, TN 37604.
