JOHNSON CITY - David Everett Hawkins, 82, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 31, 2023. David was born in Johnson City at the Bud Clinic on October 9, 1940, to the late Judge Frank Watson Hawkins and Geraldine Vines Hawkins Hyder.

In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his grandparents, Professor E.E. Hawkins and Margaret Johnson Hawkins, and Judge D.A. Vines and Mabel Jackson Vines; his brother Frank R. Hawkins, niece Trudi N. Tolliver, and sister-in-law Elaine Carpenter Carter and husband E.H. “Ned” Carter, of Texas.

