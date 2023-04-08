JOHNSON CITY - David Everett Hawkins, 82, of Johnson City, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 31, 2023. David was born in Johnson City at the Bud Clinic on October 9, 1940, to the late Judge Frank Watson Hawkins and Geraldine Vines Hawkins Hyder.
In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his grandparents, Professor E.E. Hawkins and Margaret Johnson Hawkins, and Judge D.A. Vines and Mabel Jackson Vines; his brother Frank R. Hawkins, niece Trudi N. Tolliver, and sister-in-law Elaine Carpenter Carter and husband E.H. “Ned” Carter, of Texas.
David is survived by his wife of sixty years Ann Carpenter Hawkins, daughters Janet (Rusty) Hawkins Phillips and their children Wade Hawkins Phillips and Olivia Morgan Phillips of Kennesaw, Georgia, and Heather (Mike Truffa) Hawkins of Wilmington/Asheville North Carolina; sister Marilyn Hawkins Tolliver of Jonesborough, nieces Tori Tolliver of Jonesborough and Lori (David) Tolliver Jones of Blacksburg, Virginia; nephew Frank Watson (Kelly) Hawkins II and their daughters Mathilda and Ellery of Knoxville; and sister-in-law Janet (Dr. Locke Y.) Carpenter Carter of Kingsport/Knoxville. He also was a beloved uncle to several nieces and nephews.
A proud 3rd generation member of Central Baptist Church, David loved his time in the William Rigel Sunday School class, as well as traveling with the senior “Joy” group and the fellowship of Wednesday night suppers. After graduating in 1958 from Training School/University School, David went on to graduate from East Tennessee State University in 1962, where he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity.
David was employed by Genesco in Nashville, Tennessee, and Frankfort, Kentucky. After returning to Johnson City, he worked for the Trust Departments of both First Peoples Bank and United American Bank. He was an apartment property owner/manager and “gentleman” farmer on the 300-acre farm below Jonesborough that has been in his family for more than 100 years. From this land, his family donated the Christopher Taylor House, built in 1777, to the town of Jonesborough so that future generations can observe and celebrate the rich history of our region.
In recent years, he stayed active – and kept his beloved Lifestyle family entertained and laughing – at Silver Sneakers classes at the Lifestyle Center.
Over the course of a life well lived, David was active with the Johnson City Jaycees, Heritage Alliance Jonesborough and served on the Oak Hill Cemetery Board.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Central Baptist Church, 300 North Roan St. Johnson City TN 37601; University School Foundation, P.O. Box 70632 Johnson City TN 37614; Oak Hill Cemetery Friends, C/O Thomas Manning, 1209 Milligan Hwy. Johnson City TN 37601; or Jonesborough Heritage Alliance, 212 E. Sabin Dr., Jonesborough TN 37659.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the Hawkins family. Memories and Condolences may be shared at www.morrisbaker.com. A memorial celebration and reception for friends and family will be held on a date forthcoming.