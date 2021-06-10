WATKINSVILLE, GA - David Eugene Veal was born February 28, 1954 in Milledgeville, GA. He passed away peacefully on his 100 acre dream farm in Watkinsville, GA on May 31, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene B. Veal in 2012. Survivors include his wife and partner of (almost) 41 years, Susan Stubbs Veal, and their children, Lauren Pitts (Jared) and Eric Veal. Grandchildren: Carson Burrell, Harper Pitts and Gaines Pitts. His mother Jane Veal and siblings Frank Veal (Lori) and Beverly Bonner (Danny). Nieces and nephews Meg Metzger (Jim and daughter Rilla), Sandy Dorsey (Chad and children Addison, Dean, Owen and Eden), and Wes Bonner (Lauren and daughter Ella), and Susan’s parents Tommy and Peggy Stubbs.
He is a soul that left the world too early and will be missed daily. But his legacy will live on forever.
The family had a Celebration of Life at Thomas Cotton Gin Saturday June 5 at 6:30 p.m.
