ELIZABETHTON - David E. Crockett, age 80, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. David was born in Elizabeth city, North Carolina to the late Charles McDaniel Crockett and Hannah Louise (Hardy) Crockett. In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by his beloved son, Christopher Charles Crockett.

After graduating from Elizabethton High School in 1959, David would move on to nearby East Tennessee State University, which would be followed by law school at the University of Tennessee where he would graduate in 1966. Having taken an Army commission as a JAG officer, David would be discharged in September 1970 and would return to Elizabethton where he would serve as an assistant District Attorney under Attorney General Lewis May. He would later serve as the District Attorney for the 1st Judicial District for 10 years before being elected as the District Attorney General where he would serve for another 16 years before retiring to private practice, where he continued to work for more than 20 years. David practiced law for over 50 years, primarily District Attorney and also as a defense attorney. David was very patriotic and had a deep love for his country.

