ELIZABETHTON - David E. Crockett, age 80, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. David was born in Elizabeth city, North Carolina to the late Charles McDaniel Crockett and Hannah Louise (Hardy) Crockett. In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by his beloved son, Christopher Charles Crockett.
After graduating from Elizabethton High School in 1959, David would move on to nearby East Tennessee State University, which would be followed by law school at the University of Tennessee where he would graduate in 1966. Having taken an Army commission as a JAG officer, David would be discharged in September 1970 and would return to Elizabethton where he would serve as an assistant District Attorney under Attorney General Lewis May. He would later serve as the District Attorney for the 1st Judicial District for 10 years before being elected as the District Attorney General where he would serve for another 16 years before retiring to private practice, where he continued to work for more than 20 years. David practiced law for over 50 years, primarily District Attorney and also as a defense attorney. David was very patriotic and had a deep love for his country.
David and the former Melody Grindstaff were married in 1999 and have a daughter, Mary Alexandria. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Elizabethton, where he taught his Sunday School Class. David was an avid collector of military memorabilia and was a wonderful, avid story teller. It was David’s Friday night highlights to watch the Elizabethton High School football team.
Those left to cherish and remember David’s legacy include his wife, Melody (Grindstaff) Crockett of the home; his daughter, Mary Alexandria “Xandi” Crockett also of the home; a special daughter, Jessica Eller of Bluff City; the mother of his children, Judy (Hodge) Crockett of Elizabethton and their children, Kelly Crockett Merritt (Kenneth) of Elizabethton, Casey Crockett (Steven Skinner) of Paducah, Kentucky, and Andy Crockett (fiancé Ginger Bailey) of Elizabethton; and his grandchildren, Katie Merritt, Clayton Merritt, Karie Merritt, and William Crockett Skinner; and a sister, Nancy Crockett Brown of Elizabethton.
A service to honor and celebrate the life of David E. Crockett will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Elizabethton with Reverend Todd Hallman. Eulogies will be provided by Shawn Witten, Jason Holly, Judge Stacey Street, Judge Lisa Nidiffer Rice, and Brian Fraley. Music will be provided by Jamie Schaff, and Jon Bunn. The family will receive friends between the hours of 1:00 PM and 2:30 PM prior to the service on Sunday at First Baptist Church of Elizabethton.
The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Music at the graveside will be provided by Jon Shell, bagpiper. Military honors will be accorded at the graveside. Active pallbearers will be Brian Fraley, Jeremy Harr, Jason Stigall, Kace Stigall, George Guinn, Scott Hood, Randall Bennett and Jim Grant. Honorary pallbearers will be Judge Arden Hill, Judge Robert Cupp, Tommy Warner, Bob Stout, and Shaun Barr.
The family would like to express a special thank you to their neighbors and friends of Wedgewood Circle. Also, to his caregivers, Rachel Furbert, Ariel Woods and Hannah Montgomery for the loving care given to David during his illness.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in honor of David to Isaiah House 117 by visiting their website - https://isaiah117house.com/donate or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 842, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Crockett family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, Elizabethton (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of David E. Crockett.