JOHNSON CITY - David “Daddy Dave” Joe Lane, 60, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Dave was born on April 14, 1960 to the late Allen and Hazel Lane in Kingsport. His main joys in life were anything outdoors but especially farming, cows, and gardening along with spending time with his family and enjoying home cooked meals. Daddy Dave’s greatest hobby of all was being a second dad to all his nieces and nephews he loved to spoil them with love and gifts and send them home with full hearts. David was a very loving brother, uncle, great uncle, honorary papaw, and friend.
Along with is preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald Lane and Dennis Lane; and his sisters, Marlene Bingham and Connie Sue Lane.
David is survived by his brothers, Ronnie (Lorraine) Lane, Arthur “Ott” (Sue) Lane, Mike (Angie) Lane, and Gary Lane; sister, Letha Lane; he was also a special papaw to Maggie and Jacob Berry; significant other, Louise Kennedy; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Carter Trent Funeral Home with Rev. Ed Davis and Rev. Shannon Lane. A graveside service will follow at Mt Pleasant Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Christopher Lane, Tim Lane, Travis Lane, Kevin Lane, David Byers, Jason Greenlee, and Tommy Norton. Honorary pallbearers will be Arien Lane and Danny Adams.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Lane Family.