CANTON, GA - On July 6, 2021 David C. Wilhoit, 55, of Canton, GA passed away peacefully in his sleep. David was born in 1966 on a horse farm in Culpeper, Virginia, the son of Sue and Robert Lee Wilhoit. He spent his early childhood and adolescence in Greeneville, Tennessee. His hobbies during this time included riding motorcycles and playing video games, two loves he never lost.
David found his calling in 1996 when he went to work for a software company and was introduced to Microsoft. For 25 years he was very successful in information technology. David became an Email Exchange engineer, claiming the title of MVP, one of only 65 people in the US to do so. He loved technology and every new gadget and was often the first to have whatever came out. He loved to travel and see new places.
David was an intelligent, witty, social guy, who made friends everywhere he went, and he kept them all. Short on patience, and long on loyalty, if he had a rift with anyone, he always forgave it. Never short on sarcastic comebacks, he also made sure you knew what he liked about you. He always added humor and food for thought to a conversation. He was the friend you could always call.
He was a devoted husband and avid outdoorsman, enjoying the lake and anything to do with water and the sun. Many weekends were spent driving through and enjoying the mountains of North Georgia and spending time with his friends and family.
David is survived by his adoring wife, Lori, two loving sisters, Kathleen Wilhoit and Jesse Hughes, his beloved mother, Sue Hughes and his step-father, Lynn Hughes, his two stepsons, Dylan and Cole Elliot, Cole's wife, Anna, and their 3 year old daughter, Riley.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City, Tennessee on August 8, 2021 from 2-4PM.