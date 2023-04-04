JOHNSON CITY - David C. White, 83, Johnson City, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at his residence, following a lengthy illness.
David was born in Johnson City to the late Elmer and Bessie White.
He was a truck driver for Virginia Concrete and retired in 1979. He was a member of River of Life Baptist Church for 15 years and a member of the Mount Vernon Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by: four siblings, Paul White, Jenny Humphrey, Ruth Miller and Doris Ann Caldwell.
Survivors include: his wife of 63 years, Patricia White; two sons, Jerry White and his wife Jen and Jeffrey White and his wife Tammy; four grandchildren, Lauren White, Tara Claussen, Colin White and Erin White; one great grandchild, River Lea Claussen; one brother, Charles White and his wife Trella; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of David White will receive friends from 4 PM until 6 PM on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 6 PM with Pastor Donnie Humphrey and Associate Pastor Bud Malone officiating. Pallbearers include: Eddie Vanhoy, Rick Colbough, Danny Fair, Jeffrey White and Jerry White. The committal service will be held at 12 PM on Friday at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mausoleum chapel by 11:50 AM.
Special thank you to Dr. James Hansen and his staff for the excellent care they provided to David.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to River of Life Baptist Church, 823 N Austin Springs Rd., Piney Flats, TN 37686.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the White family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the White family. (423) 282-1521
