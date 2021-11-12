ERWIN - David “Bucky” Shell, age 56, of Erwin, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at his home. A native of Erwin, David is a son of Elwonda (Lacey) Shell and the late Wayne Ben Shell. He enjoyed bear and deer hunting, fishing camping and Toyota trucks. In addition to his father, David is preceded in death by two brothers: Gary Shell and wife, Lou, and Gerald Shell; and his nephew, Eric Shell.
In addition to his mother, David Shell has left behind to cherish his memory: Special aunts: Shirley Erwin, Helen Shell; Special Cousin: Dustin Erwin; Second Mom: Janie Bennett; Special friend: Iris Keplinger; Special pets: Rosie and Bella Shell and CC Bennett; Nieces: Ashley Shipley, Crystal Shelton; Several aunts, uncles and friends.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Unicoi County EMS, to Valley Funeral Home, to Dustin Erwin and to Becky Bennett for your loving care during this difficult time.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of David “Bucky” Shell in a committal service to be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 15, 2021 in Garland Cemetery. Reverend Danny Hughes will officiate. A eulogy will be provided by Dustin Erwin. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:30 am on Monday to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers will be special friends: Eric Allen, Stanley Bennett, Wayne Edwards, Drew McNabb, Darrell Huskins, Sam McNabb, Gerald Lemmon and Gary Bennett.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.