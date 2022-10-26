JONESBOROUGH - David Bruce Cleveland, 78, of Jonesborough, TN passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center.
David was a lifelong resident of San Diego County, California until 2008 when he and his wife moved to Jonesborough.
David graduated from Hoover High School in San Diego. He attended Palomar College, Vista, California, where he earned an AA degree in electronics. He worked in the electronics industry for 42 years, specializing in printed circuit boards. Among the boards he was involved in developing and manufacturing, were the PC boards used in Apollo 11.
He was a member of North Park Methodist Church where he served as an usher beginning at age 16. He continued ushering at Jonesborough United Methodist Church when he became a member there 14 years ago.
He worked in the JAMA food pantry for 13 years and belonged to the Jonesborough Kiwanis Club.
Survivors include his wife of more than 50 years, Charlene Marrale Cleveland; one son, John David Cleveland of Newnan, GA; grandchildren, Christopher Charles and Susie Cleveland of Newnan, GA and sister-in-law, Leola Madigan of Girard, PA.
The family will receive friends on Sunday October 30 at Jonesborough United Methodist Church. 211 W. Main St., Jonesborough, TN. Visitation begins at 3:30 pm followed by service at 5:00 pm.
In Lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association and the Autism Society are requested.
