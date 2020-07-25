JONESBOROUGH - David Blaine Guinn, 58, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. Son of Howard and Alice Faye Guinn, David was born on April 15, 1962, in Washington County, Tennessee.
David was a member of Cherokee Baptist Church. He worked with his father in construction and farming.
Survivors include parents, Howard and Alice Faye Guinn, sister and brother-in-law, Lisa Guinn Berger and husband Ed, his two best friends, J.J. and Yogi, aunts, Martha Self of Jonesborough, TN, Mary Nell Green (Carrol) of Houston, TX, and several cousins.
Viewings are open to the public at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 12-4, and Monday, July 27, 2020, from 9-4. Graveside services will be held at Cherokee Cemetery on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 10am. Due to Covid-19, the Guinn family is asking that everyone wear masks. Due to the health of David’s parents, they will not be present at the viewing or be receiving visitors at their home.
Donations can be made to Cherokee Cemetery Fund, C/O Geraldine Greenwell, 527 Meadow Brook Ave., Jonesborough, TN, 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Guinn family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
