UNICOI - David “Big in” Lynn Davis, 55, of Unicoi, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at his home.
David was born on February 10, 1966, in Johnson City. He was a son of the late Donald “Sunny” Davis and Anna Roark Davis.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother and three grandchildren.
Those surviving include: his wife of 25 years, Gail Davis; children, Danielle Davis, Ashley Jones, and Lauren Jones; siblings, Judy Davis Ragan and Everett, Donald Davis Jr. and Ginger, and Leslie Davis Turriff and Robert; grandchild, Malia Phipps; close family friend, JR Gouge; beloved pets, Shadown, Missy, Reecie, and Niko; as well as many more extended family and friends.
He is remembered as a loving husband, father, and friend. David had been a hard worker as a long-haul truck driver, and was presently employed for WA Kendall & Co. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and take long rides on his Harley motorcycle.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for all who wish to make a donation in memory of David Davis to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Mail in forms will be provided. Directions for online donations can be at found at https://www.stjude.org/give.html.
