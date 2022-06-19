ELIZABETHTON - My special son, David Allen Ledford, 58, of Elizabethton passed away on June 18. He was a gift from God, so God felt it was time to take him home. My heart is broken but I know God knows best in all our lives. All his disabilities are healed. I know he can walk again and be happy with his loved ones gone on before him. He is at rest. See you again my precious son.
David attended Lynn Valley Baptist Church for the last 17 years and loved his church family. He was an avid die-cast car collector and loved cats.
He was preceded in death by his father J.D. Ledford; his stepfather, Don Bolling; maternal grandparents, Reverend Orville and Hazel Whitehead; paternal grandparents, Frank and Bertha Ledford; step grandmother, Nora Bolling and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his mother Deloris Bolling; aunts, Carolyn Sue Bolling, Joann Adams, and Phyllis Malone; several cousins and a furry friend, Sugar Bug; special caretakers, Sandra Burkhart, Brenda Reece, and Phyllis Winchester; Staff Amedisys Home Health; as well as his friends around town, church family; and neighbors Reverend Benny and Kay Bowman
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 21st at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Reverend Jerry Agan officiating. Music will be under the direction of Mr. Larry Adams. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM prior to the service on Tuesday.
The graveside service and interment will follow the funeral at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Reverend Jerry Agan and Reverend Benny Bowman officiating. Active pallbearers will be Randy Wilson, Doug McCloud, members of Lynn Valley Baptist Church as well as his friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathan Bremer and staff, friends, neighbors and his Lynn Valley church family.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the Ledford family.