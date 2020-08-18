DENVER, NC - David Alan Woodruff, age 62, of Denver, NC, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A native of Morristown, TN, David is the son of Merle Lynn (Hensley) Woodruff and the late John H. Woodruff. He was a great salesman and it has been said he could sell anything. He loved golfing, camping and spending time with his friends. In addition to his father, David is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: E.E. and Frankie Woodruff; and by his maternal grandparents: W.S. and Blanche Hensley.
David Alan Woodruff leaves behind to cherish his memory:
Wife: Deborah Ann (Goodman) Woodruff, of the home;
Mother: Merle Lynn (Hensley) Woodruff, of Erwin, TN;
Sisters: Robin Harrill and husband, Steve, of Salisbury, NC, Terri Woodruff, of Lexington, SC,
Jane Thompson and husband, Todd, of Erwin, TN; Sisters-in-law: Linda Kiley and husband, Kevin, Donna Grupe and husband, Paul; Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of David Alan Woodruff in a committal service to be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 22, 2020 under the portico at the Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum. Pastor Mark Muckler and Reverend Kim Isley will officiate. Those attending will meet at Evergreen Cemetery for the service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requires that masks be worn while gathered at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in David’s name to Camp4Heroes, PO Box 400, Fairmont, NC 28340; or to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4136 Mt. Pleasant Road, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673; or to Centenary United Methodist Church, 203 N Elm Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650; or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658..
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.