JONESBOROUGH - David Alan Whitson, 66, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, August 07, 2022, at his residence.
David was born in Johnson City to Lorraine South Whitson and the late JD Whitson.
He worked shutdowns in the millwright industry.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by: one brother, Douglas Whitson.
Survivors include: one son, Chad Whitson and his wife Danielle; one daughter, Rachel Cox and her husband Travis; granddaughters, Dalaina Ragan, Kya, Enzlee, Nola and little baby girl Atley, expected to arrive at the end of this month; special girlfriend, Teresa Allen; and many special friends.
The family of David Whitson will receive friends from 11 AM until 1 PM on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Morris-Baker. The funeral will follow at 1:00 PM. A committal service will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet there by 1:50 PM. Pallbearers will be: Corey Whitson, Pat Maden, Billy Wright, Chad Whitson, Matt Wandel and Travis Cox. The family will also receive friends at Lorraine’s home, 5104 Unicoi Dr., Unicoi, following the burial.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Whitson family. (423) 282-1521