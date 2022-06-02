JOHNSON CITY - Aaron, 22, passed away, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center with his family and loved ones by his side.
His paternal and maternal grandparents, baby Crawford, and JJ (pops) Hamilton preceded him in death.
Aaron is survived by his wife, Joy Crawford; daughters, Erin, Markita, and Bit; siblings, Emily, Nikki, Beverly, and Wade; mother, Daphne (Punch) Hamilton, father, Chester Crawford and wife, Julie; grandparents, Laura Crawford, and Tom and Carla Phillips; father and mother-in-law, Mark and Teresa Hensley; and brother-in-law, John Hensley.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Sparky Barnes and Brother D. J. Gore officiating. Living Sanctuary and John Cloyd will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Eastern Star FWB Church, Gray, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gate City Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses.
