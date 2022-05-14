After nearly 20 years of battling Parkinson’s Disease, David A. Roberts, age 75, has finally won. He finished his race and is home in Heaven with Jesus.
David was born November 3, 1946 in Bloomsburg, PA. He is the son and eldest child of the late Weldin and Ruth Roberts. Dave passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 3rd, in his home in Johnson City, TN. He is survived by his wife of 53 years MARIE, son and daughter-in-law MATT and BAILEY, and grandchildren EWAN and LORELAI (Rory), as well as two brothers JOHN and DEAN, a sister JANE, and a foster brother GEORGE with their spouses and their children and grandchildren.
Dave was raised on the home farm where he initially developed his love of the outdoors and antique farm tractors. As well, he had a love of reading science fiction and of studying about the stars and planets and the universe. He attended Bloomsburg State College (now University) and majored in Physics. He met and married Marie Posey of Orangeville, PA, and together they moved to Newport News, VA where he worked for NASA for 5 years at Langley Air Force Base as an Aero-Space Technologist. He earned an M.S. in Aerospace Engineering from George Washington University and authored or co-authored 5 papers on usages of Differential Games. During their time in Virginia, Dave and Marie became active members of Northside Church of Christ.
Dave and his wife then moved to East Tennessee for him to earn a Master of Divinity Degree from Emmanuel School of Religion. He taught Physics and Earth/Space Science for over 30 years at Milligan College (now University) and pastored the congregation of Lone Oak Christian Church for 33 years. He was a friend, scholar, mentor to many, tractor enthusiast, carpenter (he built his own house), astronomer, husband, and father. He contined to be an encourager even as his body slowed due to the Parkinson's Disease; he was active in the NE TN PD Support Group and Rock Steady Boxing. Dave asked for his body to be donated to Quillen College of Medicine, so even in death he is still teaching and serving others.
A visitation service will be held at Lone Oak Christian Church, 1914 Lone Oak Rd, Johnson City on Friday (May 20) at 5-8 pm. On Saturday (May 21), also at LOCC, a brief visitation will be held at 3pm followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 4pm. Please join us as we celebrate the life and ministry of this faithful servant of the God he so dearly loved.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations be made in Dave’s memory to Lone Oak Christian Church, Milligan University, or Rock Steady Boxing Tricities TN LLC.
