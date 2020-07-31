JONESBOROUGH - David A. Nightingale, Sr., of Jonesborough, TN, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on July 1, 1945, the son of the late, William and Violet (Axford) Nightingale. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert “Bob,” and William “Butch” Nightingale, Jr., and 3 grandchildren.
Mr. Nightingale started his professional hockey career in the National Hockey League with the Toronto Maple Leafs before entering the U.S. Army and serving in Vietnam. He worked for General Motors Co. in Michigan, and then moved to Tennessee where he worked for Bemberg Co. in Elizabethton until his retirement in 1990.
Those left to cherish David’s memory include his loving wife, Ann, of the home, his children, David Nightingale, Jr., San Antonio, TX, Kimberly (Terry) Ragon, Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX, and Allison Nightingale, Jonesborough, TN, his step-son, Freddie (Amanda) Ayers, Jonesborough, TN, 15 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren, his sisters, Doloris (Bill) Ferrill, Redford, MI, Loretta (Jack) Kramer, West Branch, MI, Kathy Nightingale, Taylor, MI, his brothers, Tim (Donna) Nightingale, Vero Beach, FL, Keith (Diane) Nightingale, Lampasses, TX, and Ronnie (Diane) Nightingale, Roscommon, MI, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the family held a private visitation and service at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City, TN, with Pastor Sam Smith officiating, followed by a committal service at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Johnson City. Military service honors were conducted by the Boone Dam VFW Post 4933 of Kingsport, TN.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.