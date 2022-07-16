David A. Holden, 82, went home to the Lord on July 14th 2022.
David was born in Jonesborough, Tennessee, on November 22nd 1939. He was a godly man and was a member of East Unaka Christian Church. David loved attending church and loved spending time with his family. He was retired from the Rainbo Baking company, where he worked as an operator.
David was preceded in death by his loving wife Shirley A. Holden; parents, Fred and Gertie Holden; brothers, Billy Joe Holden, James D. Holden, Calvin Collage Holden, Ralph Holden and sister Lena Mae Lewis.
David is survived by his brother, John F. Holden; daughters, Tina Robin Rhymer and Kimberly Dawn Rush and Todd Higgins; grandchild Timothy Mack Rhymer Jr.; special friends, Porter Laws, Richard Percell, Gay Penix, Jerry and Donna Whitaker, Charles Mosier; special niece Shirley Leonard and several nieces and nephews and his church family.
The Holden family will receive friends on Monday July 18th from 12:00 pm till 2:00 pm at Tetrick Funeral services in Johnson City with a funeral service at 2:00 pm. A graveside committal service will be held afterward at 3:00 pm at Washington County Memory Gardens. Minister Wayne Emory will be officiating. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.