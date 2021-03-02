ERWIN - Dathel “Sam” Griffith, age 92, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at her home. A native of Marshall, NC, Sam is a daughter of the late Frances and Hassie (Brackins) Edwards. She attended Erwin Church of the Brethren. She loved crocheting, gardening and flowers. In addition to her parents, Sam was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Jack Griffith, and numerous brothers and sisters.
Dathel “Sam” Griffith leaves behind to cherish her memory: Son: Biss Horton and wife, Doris; Daughters: Darlene Eller, Estelle “Bonnie” Coggins, JoAnn Testerman and husband, Greg, Sandy Horton;
Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; Brothers: George Edwards and wife, Betty, Stewart Edwards and wife, Faye, Cameron Edwards, Willard Edwards,
Numerous nieces and nephews
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Dathel “Sam” Griffith in a funeral service to be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 5, 2021 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Randy Griffith will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 12:00 pm on Friday and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service to be held under the mausoleum portico in Evergreen Cemetery following the funeral service. Those attending should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:30 pm on Friday, March 5, 2021, to go in procession to the cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Joe Horton, Bill Eller, Mike Lainhart, Brandon Barlow, Dakota Brackins and Glenn Hicks. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Moore and Jackie Murphy.
The family requests that no pictures be taken at the services.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the health and safety of our guests and staff, we respectfully request that all who attend the services wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Dathel “Sam” Griffith through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.