GRAY - Daryl Wilson Woodruff, 80, of Gray, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He joined the love of his life Nancy, who passed away in September of this year. Daryl was born in Washington County and was the son of the late Lonnie Raymond Woodruff and Myrtle Annalee Ingle Woodruff.
In addition to his parents, Daryl was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Woodruff, sister, Margaret Woodruff, brothers: Raymond Woodruff, Jack Wayne Woodruff, and Oscar Lee Woodruff.
After graduating from Lamar High School, Daryl proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked at Klopmen Mills and retired from Eastman Chemical after several years of service. Daryl previously attended New Victory Baptist Church and was a member of Crossroads Christian Church. He enjoyed listening to country music, watching stock car racing and the Tennessee Vols.
Those left to cherish Daryl’s memory include his children: Daryl Wayne Woodruff and his wife Pam, Tammy Rebecca Silvers and her husband Jason; grandchildren: Derek Wayne Woodruff, David Redwood, Sarah Redwood and Tucker Dean; six great-grandchildren, sister, Wanda Brockway and her husband Chuck, brothers and sisters-in-law: Mary Jane Cunningham, Pauline Ruth Pullman and husband Robert, Dennis Allen Good and wife Detra, Gary Lee Good and wife Tammy, and Bobbie Woodruff, several nieces and nephews also survive, as well as his two fur babies, Boo and Nila.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until a Celebration of Daryl’s life at 7:00 P.M. in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City with Mr. Clint Andrews, minister officiating. Musical selections will be provided by the Dugger family. An Entombment service will be held at Washington County Memory Gardens on Wednesday at 2:00 P.M. Active pallbearers will be Glen Light, Craig Johnson, Danny Woodruff, Jon McGinty, Jack Masters and Robert Keplinger. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis A. Good, Gary L. Good, Butch “Woody” Woodruff, Charlie Woodruff and Bill Dishner. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Woodruff family during this difficult time.