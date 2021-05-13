JOHNSON CITY - Darrell Wayne Dugger, 57, of Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his home.
He was a native of Johnson City, and son of Jacqueline Carver Dugger and the late Charles Willard Dugger.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Debi Dugger; son, Richard Dugger and wife Amber; stepchildren, Dawn Ellis, Michael Dunn and wife Megan; sisters, Joann Krouse and husband Randal, Darlene Arnett and husband Richard; nephew, Dustin Arnett; nieces, Jennifer Good and husband Joshua, Wendy Asher and husband Jeremy; several great nieces and nephews; and many special grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services for Mr. Dugger will be conducted privately.
Memories and condolences may be shared with via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family.