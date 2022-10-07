ELIZABETHTON - Darrell Wade Woods, age 82, of Elizabethton went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home. Wade was born in Carter County, a son of the late John R. Woods and Mary Ann (Treadway) Woods. In addition to his parents, Wade was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Diana Gail Woods; a brother, Glenn H. Woods; and his half-brother, Jerry Woods.

Wade loved his family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with his entire being and they in turn thought the world of him. Wade retired from Nuclear Fuel Services after 35 years of service and was a member of East Side Christian Church where he was also a deacon. Wade loved watching the Lady Vols basketball, Duke and March Madness. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working with his coon dogs- he was a member of Stoney Creek Coon Club. Wade’s favorite country music singer was Loretta Lynn.

Trending Recipe Video