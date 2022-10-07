ELIZABETHTON - Darrell Wade Woods, age 82, of Elizabethton went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home. Wade was born in Carter County, a son of the late John R. Woods and Mary Ann (Treadway) Woods. In addition to his parents, Wade was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Diana Gail Woods; a brother, Glenn H. Woods; and his half-brother, Jerry Woods.
Wade loved his family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with his entire being and they in turn thought the world of him. Wade retired from Nuclear Fuel Services after 35 years of service and was a member of East Side Christian Church where he was also a deacon. Wade loved watching the Lady Vols basketball, Duke and March Madness. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working with his coon dogs- he was a member of Stoney Creek Coon Club. Wade’s favorite country music singer was Loretta Lynn.
Those left to remember Wade and his precious memory include his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Mildred ‘Middy’ Holsclaw Woods of the home; two sons, Tony (Chrissy) Woods and Darrell (Vickie) Woods; two grandsons, Brandon Scott Woods and wife Allie and Nathan Woods; three granddaughters, Summer Diana Woods and her partner, Uhamma Delgado, Alexis Woods Marlowe and husband Tyler and Annie Woods Murray and husband Wesley; his great grandchildren, Hallie Marlowe and one on the way; his nephew, Bradley Woods and wife Amy Woods; a special cousin, Larry Woods and wife Debra; and his special close friends, Leonard Lewis, Sherrill Kyte and Jim May. Several cousins, church family and neighbors also survive.
A graveside service to honor and celebrate Wade’s life will be conducted Monday, October 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Randall Johnson officiating. Active pallbearers will be Darrell Woods, Tony Woods, Brad Woods, Tyler Marlowe, Brandon Woods, Nathan Woods, Larry Woods and Wesley Murray. Leonard Lewis will serve as honorary pallbearer. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 AM on Monday.
Friends may call at Wade’s residence at other times.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Darrell Wade Woods.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the Darrell Wade Woods family.