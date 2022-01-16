ERWIN - Darrell Smith, age 68, of Erwin, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. Darrell is a son of the Vivian Smith and adopted by Lum and Dorothy (Peterson) Smith. He attended Fishery Community Church. Darrell’s greatest asset was his good nature and attitude in life. He was a thoughtful, kind and humble person with a good sense of humor. His most important decisions were believing in the Bible was true and accepting Jesus as his Saviour. In addition to his mother and parents he is also preceded in death by his brothers: AD Tittle; brother in laws: Chet Reed, Harry Cheney, Pete Buchanan and Bob Anderson; sister-in-law: Rosemary Smith and Marie Tittle.
Darrell Smith has left behind to cherish his memory: brother: Dayton Smith of Leonardtown, MD; sisters: Opal Cheney of Erwin, Betty Reed of Johnson City, Billie Faye Anderson of Johnson City, Glennis Phillips of Erwin, Shirley Buchanan of Erwin; several nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Darrell Smith in a funeral service to be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Valley Funeral Home. Pastor Art Gibson and Reverend Steve Rice will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 12:00pm and will continue until service time on Tuesday at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Those attending should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:00 pm on Tuesday to go in procession to McInturff Cemetery, in the Rock Creek Community. Serving as pallbearers will be Larry Norris, Mike Sell, Ben Reed, Dan Sell, Tim Buchanan and Jeff Buchanan. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Reed, Scott Smith and Doug Smith.
The family would like to offer thanks to special friends and neighbors Donald and Alice Shelton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fishery Community Church at 501 Fishery Community Church Rd, Erwin, TN 37650.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Darrell Smith through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.