JOHNSON CITY - Darrell Smith Wright, 89, of Johnson City, TN, passed peacefully away on Sunday, June 12th, 2022.
Darrell was born in Bowling Green, Missouri in 1932. He was a graduate of Bowling Green High School. Darrell went on to the University of Missouri in 1960 to receive his BA in Political Science. He joined the Navy in 1956 and served in the Korean War on the USS. Destroyer Damato.
Darrell was an avid fisher, gardener, hiker, reader, and lover of books and music. He had a tremendous heart for those who felt unseen, unheard, and unloved. He saw, and called out, the dignity in every human being. He felt strongly about putting his faith into action as evidenced by his longtime faithful involvement in Kairos Prison Ministry, the Melting Pot Homeless Ministry, Lions Club, and Jonesborough Storytelling Festival. He was a long-time member of the Virgil Anderson Sunday School Class at Munsey UMC and the Mid-Appalachian Highlands Hiking Club.
Of his many and varied interests, none rivaled his love for his girls, his grandchildren, and his great-granddaughter. He leaves behind a rich legacy of generosity, selflessness, and unconditional love.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Vergie Wright; brother, Hazlitt H. Wright; sister, Phyllis B. Hubble.
Darrell is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Tarquinio and husband Michael, Julie Silander and husband David; grandchildren, Nicholas Tarquinio, Ashley Silander; Chapman Silander and wife Lowe, William Silander; Samuel Silander, Caroline Silander; and great granddaughter, Perry Silander; he also leaves behind, and will be missed by, a loving extended family from across the country.
Private graveside service will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery with American Legion Hammonds Post 3 / Gate City 265 providing military honors.
Celebration of Life will be held on June 16th, 2022 at 1:30 in the Christian Life Center (Munsey United Methodist Church) with Reverend Dr. Doug Fairbanks.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Kairos Prison Ministries or Melting Pot Ministry local ministry (Munsey Memorial UMC, 201 South Roan St. Johnson City, TN 37601) that serves the poor, underserved, and the homeless.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Wright family.