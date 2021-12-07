JONESBOROUGH - Darrell Lee Booker, age 70, of Jonesborough, TN, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Erwin, Tennessee, a son of the late Roy Booker and Annave Black Booker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Teresa Hopson and Marsha Booker.
Darrell was a member of Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church in Jonesborough, Tennessee. He retired from Frito Lay with 25 years of service and then opened D&A Concessions with his wife. He was a North Carolina Tar Heel and NASCAR fan. Darrell was an avid golfer having hit a hole in one as a Pro-am golfer. He loved old cars and had a 57 Chevy. He was also a softball coach for the Albert’s Braves and loved bulldogs.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ann Booker; one son, Timm Booker and wife Sylvia; one “special” granddaughter, Bella Johnson; one brother, Darwin Booker and wife Angie; two sisters, Carolyn Privette and husband Wayne, and Tina Jones; one special cousin, Morris Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00PM with Pastor Perry Cleek officiating. Anyone unable to attend the service is invited to view the livestream of the service by visiting https://www.facebook.com/MonteVistaMemorial/
Committal Service and Interment will be held at 12:00PM Friday, December 10, 2021 in the Garden of the Gospels at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Henry Martin, Don Hughes, Dale Caldwell, Bill “Bones” Adams, John Walker, Glen Thomas, and Dean Heath.
The family would like to express their thanks to Henry and Kathy Martin, and the numerous family and friends for all the love and care that was shown.
