JOHNSON CITY - Darrell Fred Moody, 64, Johnson City passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021 at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a son of Mary Ellen Moody of Jonesborough and the late Fred T. Moody. Darrell was a self-employed painter. He attended Dry Creek Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son Brandon Hartsook.
Survivors include his mother, Mary Ellen Tolley Moody of Jonesborough; his children, Dustin Britt of Johnson City, Tammy Sue Peters, of Jonesborough, Heather Carver and husband, Daniel of Jonesborough and Teddy Hartsook and wife, Melissa of Kingsport; two brothers, Gary Moody and wife, Vickie and Andrew Moody all of Johnson City; a sister, Vicky Lee Moody of Johnson City; eight grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Darrell will be conducted at 1:30 PM Thursday, November 11, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Bob Miller officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home