GRAY - Darrell Foster, 69, Gray, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his residence.
Darrell was born in Johnson City to Edith Marie Foster and the late Robert Foster.
He attended Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church and retired from Eastman after several years as a Supervisor of the CE Division. Darrell also served 4 years in the United States Air Force as a mechanic.
Darrell was a vivid vintage vehicle enthusiast. He appreciated old cars and enjoyed putting his mechanic skills to work. He regularly attended the Jonesborough Cruise-In at Hardee’s.
Darrell was deeply loved by all of his friends and family and will be missed by all that survive him, including: his wife of 39 years, Kathie Foster; his mother, Edith Foster; one daughter, Stephanie Foster; three grandchildren, Savannah Foster, Shemeiah Brown and Malikiah Foster; one brother, O.B. Foster and his wife, Donna; one sister, Vikki Bryant; two nephews, Keith Foster and Brandon Burleson; one niece, Jennifer; and his beloved Jack Russell.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022; at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 1:50 PM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Foster family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Foster family. (423) 282-1521