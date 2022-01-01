CHUCKEY - Darrell David Bailey, 65, Chuckey TN, of the South Central Community, passed away Thursday December 23, 2021.
Darrell enjoyed old cars and hot rods, his favorite being a 55 gasser.
Darrell was preceded in death by his mother and father Juanita and James bailey, brother Dale Bunton, and father-in-law Jack Graham.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Renae Bailey. Daughter Kim Baker and husband James. Two sons Craig Bailey and wife Audrea, and Chase Bailey and wife Summer. Six grandchildren Dalton Baker and fiancé Savannah Foster, Hunter Baker, Hannah Bailey, Reese Bailey, Dylan Bailey and Branson Bailey. Three brothers Jim, Wayne, and Howard. Two sisters Denise and Donna. Several special extended family members and friends.
At Darrell’s request there will be no formal visitation. A private viewing will be held for immediate family. Graveside services to be announced at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Bailey Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by his family.