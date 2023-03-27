Darlene P. Ingram passed away on March 25th following a brief and unexpected illness. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, sisters, daughter-and son-in law, niece and friends. Darlene was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 16th, 1948. She was preceded in death by her husband, Butch Ingram and her parents, Lillie Elizabeth Bailey and George Divilbiss.

Darlene was a member of Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church; a congregation she loved and where she was loved in return. She loved Gospel music, singing solos and was a choir member for many years. Darlene was spunky with a young heart and an open mind. She was a forever Elvis Presley and Ric Flair fan. Darlene enjoyed thrift store shopping, vintage hats, puzzles, and reading. She was the best momma and loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally.

