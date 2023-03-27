Darlene P. Ingram passed away on March 25th following a brief and unexpected illness. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, sisters, daughter-and son-in law, niece and friends. Darlene was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 16th, 1948. She was preceded in death by her husband, Butch Ingram and her parents, Lillie Elizabeth Bailey and George Divilbiss.
Darlene was a member of Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church; a congregation she loved and where she was loved in return. She loved Gospel music, singing solos and was a choir member for many years. Darlene was spunky with a young heart and an open mind. She was a forever Elvis Presley and Ric Flair fan. Darlene enjoyed thrift store shopping, vintage hats, puzzles, and reading. She was the best momma and loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally.
Darlene is survived by her daughters, Teresa Boggs (Jim), and Mary Lee Baker (Randy) and her son, Kenneth “Kenny” Ingram (Angie). She adored her five grandsons: Nolan, Jon-Wesley (Sara) and Riley Boggs and Tanner and Trey Baker, and her great granddaughter, Layla Elizabeth Boggs; sisters, Shelvie Burks, Esther Hiles, and Joyce Parlett and her brother Nelson Divilbiss and several amazing nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Rich Acres Ladies Timeout, God’s Corner, and her new friends at the JC Memorial Senior Center for adding extra joy to her life.
A graveside service with family and friends will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday March 30, 2023 in the Washington County Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Pastors Kenneth Grindstaff and Brett Jones officiating. Mr. Ronald Barnett, a longtime friend, will lead the family in song. Grandsons and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Ingram family. 423-928-2245