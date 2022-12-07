JOHNSON CITY - Darlene Marie Clark, age 86, of Johnson City, went to Heaven rejoicing on December 5, 2022, with her “girls” by her side. She entered through the Pearly Gates to receive her crown of many jewels. Her “sweetie,” James, was joyfully awaiting her arrival, as well as all those she loved that had gone on before her.
Darlene was a Godly woman who loved her family unconditionally. Nothing brought her more joy than being surrounded by those she dearly loved. She had a servant heart and supported her husband in his ministry for many years. She portrayed the true definition of selflessness, putting others needs before her own. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, church and church family. She found happiness in getting all dolled up to run around town. She loved and took great pleasure in her flower gardens, reading Amish books, spending time with her Chick-Fil-A family and listening to gospel music.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ott and Leona Draine; her loving husband of 63 years, Reverend James Clark; her siblings Ott Draine Jr., Ometa Taylor, Rex Draine and Janet Wilson.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Clark and Sherry Carr; granddaughters, Jordan Bishop and husband Keaton, Madison Arnold and husband Chase; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Adaleigh, and Kendall; her beloved extended family, Chuck and Connie Arnold, Janice Carty, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
The family of Darlene Clark will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Milligan Free Will Baptist Church in Johnson City. Funeral service will follow with the Reverend Mark Street officiating and music provided by Rita Church & Jason Thompson. A graveside service will be held afterward at 4:00 PM, at New Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Piney Flats. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 3:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be Greg Draine, Jeff Draine, Larry Taylor, Chase Arnold, Keaton Bishop and Daniel Clark. The honorary pallbearers will be Mike Draine, Robin Draine, Mike Clark, Chuck Arnold and Hudson Bishop.
The family would like to thank all those who have shown so much compassion, love and support during these difficult times.