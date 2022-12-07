JOHNSON CITY - Darlene Marie Clark, age 86, of Johnson City, went to Heaven rejoicing on December 5, 2022, with her “girls” by her side. She entered through the Pearly Gates to receive her crown of many jewels. Her “sweetie,” James, was joyfully awaiting her arrival, as well as all those she loved that had gone on before her.

Darlene was a Godly woman who loved her family unconditionally. Nothing brought her more joy than being surrounded by those she dearly loved. She had a servant heart and supported her husband in his ministry for many years. She portrayed the true definition of selflessness, putting others needs before her own. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, church and church family. She found happiness in getting all dolled up to run around town. She loved and took great pleasure in her flower gardens, reading Amish books, spending time with her Chick-Fil-A family and listening to gospel music.

