JOHNSON CITY - Darlene Johnson, 63, Johnson City, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center following a lengthy illness.
Darlene was born in Hanover, PA on June 17, 1957, to the late Carl E. Scott, Jr and Thelma Louise Watson Scott.
Darlene was a devout Christian and went on to attend Grace Fellowship Church for 30 years. She graduated from Sullivan East High School and went on to attended Herman Robertson Technical School. She had an incredible work ethic that formed everything she did in her life. She recently retired from Johnson City Medical Center after many decades as a medical technologist. She enjoyed worship music and loved her grandkids dearly. Darlene deeply cared for other people in her family and never wanted to give up on anyone. She was an avid dog lover, having a special place in her heart for Patch, Belle and Anna. Darlene had a wicked wit and a wicked tongue, used on friends and foes alike.
In addition to her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by one half-sister, Sherry Taylor.
Survivors include: her only son, Michael Johnson and his wife Kimberly; three grandchildren, Logan Samuel, Nathan Alexander Lee and Oliva Hope; two siblings, Melina Scott and Carl W. Scott, III “Scotty” and his wife Angela; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family of Darlene Johnson will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.
