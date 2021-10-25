JOHNSON CITY - Danny Webb Sharp, II, 34, Johnson City, died unexpectedly Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a very brief illness.
Danny was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was a son of Louann Foster Sharp, Johnson City, and the late Danny Webb Sharp.
Danny was a 2005 graduate of Science Hill High School and was only two classes away from graduating and receiving his bachelor’s degree in history from East Tennessee State University.
He was a self-employed restauranteur and a member of Southside Baptist Church. Danny loved history, especially post-industrial revolution, the Revolutionary War and World War II. Danny was an animal lover and rescued many; enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and building camp fires.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ray and Lillie Sharp, and his maternal grandfather, Ernest Foster.
In addition to his mother, Danny is survived by his sister, Anna Marie Sharp, Johnson City; his maternal grandmother, Margaret Foster, Johnson City; great-aunts and uncles, Patricia Sharp Brown, LaFollette, Denlis and Lilian Foster, Betty Foster Pate, Frances Foster and Mike Foster, all of Erwin, Gwendolyn Rowland Eads, Johnson City, Grant Aulden Rowland, Telford, Mary Ellen Rowland Reinhardt and husband Mike, Johnson City; many loved cousins.
The graveside funeral service for Danny will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 2:00 P.M., in Monte Vista Memorial Park, with Pastor Pete Tackett, officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those planning to attend are to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 P.M. Thursday to proceed to the cemetery.
In-lieu-of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Danny’s name to the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Sharp family. (928-6111)