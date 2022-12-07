JOHNSON CITY - Danny Wayne Cox, age 64, of Johnson City, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Greeneville Community Hospital in Greeneville, Tennessee after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Bethesda, Maryland, a son of the late Kenneth Eugene Cox and Thelma Flaherty Cox. Danny was also known to his friends as “Woodstock,” “Woody,” and “Wayneo.”
Danny was of the Baptist faith. He was a loyal friend with a servant’s heart, always willing to help others. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, boating, and traveling.
Danny lived most of his life in Johnson City, TN. Ever the hard worker, Danny enjoyed a 19-year career in the plastic injection molding industry at Plastiexports, formally known as Regal Beloit and as Morrill Motors. Danny was cited for excellence in attendance seventeen of his nineteen years.
Those left to cherish Danny’s memory include his brother Edward (Betty) Cox, niece Debbie (Steve) Neal, great-nephews Eddie (Brianna) Neal, their children Atley and Alison, great-nephew Nicholas (Jordyn) Neal, and several cousins, including Kathy Shephard, Brenda Mullis, Mike Davis, Jennifer Turner, and Tracey Franklin. Danny is also survived by special friends and neighbors including Steve and Dawn Reed, Betty Reed, Joel Tittle, Kenny Detherage, Deborah Deel (aka Goober), Trish Deel, and Jim and Margaret Cambron. Other family left to cherish Danny’s memory include his mother-in-law Jean Hill, his loving wife Joyce Cox, step-children Josh (Brianne) Gilliam, Amanda (Bo) Milhorn, Isaac Gilliam, Hannah Gilliam, step-granddaughter, Aubree Mullett, and special fur baby, Donut.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Ben Hurd officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place immediately after the funeral service in the Garden of the Gospels at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Steve Reed, Joel Tittle, Kenny Detherage, Josh Gilliam, Isaac Gilliam, Bo Milhorn, Micah Roberts, and Bryan Dubay. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Cambron, Mike Shephard, Roland Kornatowski, and Mike Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.