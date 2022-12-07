JOHNSON CITY - Danny Wayne Cox, age 64, of Johnson City, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Greeneville Community Hospital in Greeneville, Tennessee after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Bethesda, Maryland, a son of the late Kenneth Eugene Cox and Thelma Flaherty Cox. Danny was also known to his friends as “Woodstock,” “Woody,” and “Wayneo.”

Danny was of the Baptist faith. He was a loyal friend with a servant’s heart, always willing to help others. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, boating, and traveling.

